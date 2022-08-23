Major coins traded higher on Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.15% higher to $1.04 trillion at press time.
|Coin
|24-hour
|7-day
|Price
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|0.6%
|-9.8%
|$21,534.51
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|2.5%
|-11.7%
|$1,661.26
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|0.8%
|-21%
|$0.07
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour % Change (+/-)
|Price
|XDC Network (XDC)
|+14.9%
|$0.03
|Chiliz (CHZ)
|+11.9%
|$0.25
|Cosmos (ATOM)
|+11.1%
|$12.31
See Also: How To Get Free Crypto
Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the green at press time. The two largest coins by market cap rose even as other risk assets like stocks were volatile on Tuesday. At press time the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were seen flat.
Edward Moya, senior market analyst with OANDA noted that Bitcoin’s correlation with U.S. equities remains elevated. The analyst said that August flash PMI readings were below market expectations while new home sales fell in July.
“Financial markets will remain in choppy waters until Fed Chair [Jerome Powell’s] Jackson hole speech on Friday. he may struggle to convince markets that he is comfortable with tightening policy and triggering a recession,” wrote Moya, in a note seen by Benzinga.
Moya said there’s a chance that Powell may sing a dovish tune at Jackson Hole and that could put an end to the crypto winter.
“The base case for Jackson Hole still leans towards the hawkish side, as Powell will signal the Fed can continue to tighten even as the economy weakens. If Bitcoin holds the $20,000 level this week, that would be very constructive and could open the door to test the $25,000 region.”
Cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett said the cryptocurrency market “does not look healthy overall.”
Sorry to disappoint, but the #crypto market does not look healthy overall.— Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) August 23, 2022
I'm a long-term #Bitcoin bull, but the chart below + macro headwinds paint an ugly picture.$TOTAL $BTC $ETH pic.twitter.com/6uSpmcpGb7
Bitcoin transactions are mostly taking place at a loss, according to Santiment. The market intelligence platform said traders have turned their attention to Ethereum and altcoins.
“This is the lowest ratio of profit taking we've seen on record,” tweeted Santiment.
#Bitcoin has slumped since briefly jumping back above $25k on Aug 14th. As traders have turned their attention to #Ethereum and #altcoins, $BTC transactions are mostly happening at a loss. This is the lowest ratio of profit taking we've seen on record. https://t.co/H4BDXWhYMg pic.twitter.com/gOHogfRzUW— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 23, 2022
Glassnode said on Twitter that the number of Ethereum deposits into the Beacon Chain — the coordination mechanism of ETH 2.0 network — is now “at a stable but macro low of 220 deposits/day.”
According to the on-chain analysis firm, this may be a signal that a “stable holding pattern” has been reached as investors look forward to a successful shift of Ethereum from a proof-of-work network to a proof-of-stake mechanism. The so-called Merge is scheduled for mid-September.
The number of $ETH deposits into the Beacon chain contract is now at a stable but macro low of 220 deposits/day.— glassnode (@glassnode) August 23, 2022
This may signify a stable holding pattern is been reached, as investors await a successful Merge, scheduled for mid-September.
Live Chart: https://t.co/uVDy2zfZBr pic.twitter.com/rmXoSKAqr0
Read Next: Bitcoin Bull Scaramucci Says This Is What Needs To Happen For The Apex Crypto To Become Inflation Hedge
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.