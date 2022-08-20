This 'MasterChef' Is Bringing Hell's Kitchen To The Metaverse With New NFT Project

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is ready to venture into the non-fungible token space with an NFT-focused reality cooking show. This show will be on the decentralized gaming platform The Sandbox SAND/USD.

Ramsay went on Twitter to announce this through a video featuring a digital version of himself and a virtual version of Hell's Kitchen.

Hell is coming....to the #Metaverse ! That's right #HellsKitchen is coming to @TheSandboxGame complete with most amazing virtual restaurant and the Red AND Blue Team ! Register now: https://t.co/wZeTnntCD5 pic.twitter.com/FLXlOtm9c6 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) August 16, 2022

Crafted by Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen is a five-time Emmy-nominated reality cooking show. The Sandbox has partnered with Hell's Kitchen show distributor ITV Studios to bring it to the Ethereum ETH/USD based metaverse.

According to the report, it will be Sandbox's first cooking-themed game. Players can virtually create dishes, collect recipes and join competitions to be head chefs.

The digital assets and NFTs, which include limited edition Ramsay avatars, will also be available for players to complement their experience.

Ramsay has this to say about the metaverse experience, "There's nothing more exciting to me than chartering new territory, whether creating a signature dish, a new restaurant concept, a new show, or now a virtual experience in The Sandbox."

"I've been fascinated by The Sandbox and its offering in the metaverse. I couldn't think of a better platform to bring the high energy of my Hell's Kitchen restaurant and brand," he adds.

Last week, Hell's Kitchen opened its latest branch at the Harrah's Resort Southern California. This new restaurant will occupy 11,360 square feet and can accommodate up to 332 guests.

According to blockchain data company Chainalysis, the current NFT market has increased by $40 billion.

OpenSea is among the largest NFT marketplaces, which hosts popular NFTs, including art, music, photography, trading cards, and virtual worlds.

Photo: gordonramsaysubmissions on flickr