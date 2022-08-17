Ethereum Rises Above $1,900; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, managed to surpass the $24,000 level on Wednesday.
The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, showed a steady growth, topping the $1,900 mark.
Other popular crypto coins, including Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded higher this morning.
EOS EOS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Celsius CEL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.16 trillion, recording a 24-hour rise of 1.2%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.3% to $24,045, while ETH rose by around 1.4% to $1,907 on Wednesday.
Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Target Corporation TGT and Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, scheduled for release today.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- EOS EOS/USD
Price: $1.59
24-hour gain: 25.9%
- Tezos XTZ/USD
Price: $1.97
24-hour gain: 9.3%
- Quant QNT/USD
Price: $119.66
24-hour gain: 6.2%
- Dogecoin DOGE/USD
Price: $0.08548
24-hour gain: 5.3%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $5.40
24-hour gain: 4.4%
Losers
- Celsius CEL/USD
Price: $2.40
24-hour drop: 13.6%
- Convex Finance CVX/USD
Price: $6.27
24-hour drop: 3.9%
- Monero XMR/USD
Price: $165.18
24-hour drop: 3.2%
- STEPN GMT/USD
Price: $1.05
24-hour drop: 3.1%
- Oasis Network ROSE/USD
Price: $0.09118
24-hour drop: 2.1%
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.