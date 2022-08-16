Where's Dogecoin Headed Next As The Crypto's Volume, Interest Surge?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD surged over 17% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session before retracing slightly to trade up about 10% of the Monday session close.

The crypto hit the 9-cent level where it ran into a group of sellers, likely due to Dogecoin’s relative strength index, which was measuring in at about 70%, putting the crypto into overbought territory.

RSI is an indicator technical traders use to measure bullish and bearish price momentum. RSI levels can range between zero and 100, with levels between 30 and 70 generally considered to be healthy.

When a stock’s RSI falls below the 30% level, it's considered to be oversold. When a stock enters oversold territory, it indicates the securities price no longer reflects the asset's true value, which can signal a reversal to the upside is in the cards.

When a stock’s RSI rises above the 70% area, it is considered to be overbought. When a stock enters overbought territory, it signals the securities price is elevated to its intrinsic value, which can signal a reversal to the downside is on the horizon.

RSI is best used when combined with other signals and patterns on a stock chart because stocks can remain in oversold and overbought territory for an extended period of time before reversing.

The Dogecoin Chart: Dogecoin began trading in an uptrend on July 26, with the most recent higher low formed on Aug. 12 at $0.069 and the most recent confirmed higher high printed at the $0.075 mark the day prior. On Tuesday, Dogecoin continued to surge higher but the move was hampered by the crypto’s extended RSI.