Bitcoin 'Might Rally Significantly,' Says Analyst As It Spikes Alongside Ethereum, Dogecoin On Moderating Inflation: Key Levels To Watch

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
August 10, 2022 9:19 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • BTC, ETH, DOGE spike after July inflation comes in lower than the economist estimates
  • A broad risk-on rally could lead to the appreciation in BTC prices, says OANDA analyst
  • Increase in the ratio of Tether on exchanges could signal a 2-year high in buying power, says an analysis platform

Major coins rallied on Wednesday after July consumer price index data indicated a slowdown in inflation. The global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.9% to $1.1 trillion at press time.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD 3.9% 4.2% $23,957.31
Ethereum ETH/USD 8.7% 14.3% $1,851.18
Dogecoin DOGE/USD 2.7% 7.7% $0.07
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Celsius (CEL) +23.1% $2.31
Lido DAO (LDO) +18% $2.68
AAVE (AAVE) +12.4% ​​$110.60

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

Why It Matters: Among the major coins, Ethereum led in gains — rising nearly 9% intraday, compared with Bitcoin’s 4% gains.

Risk assets shot up as data from the U.S. Labor Department indicated that headline CPI rose 8.5% in July compared with 9.1% in June. The number was below economist estimates of an 8.7% rise. At press time, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

“Wall Street is now anticipating a Fed pivot in September as pricing reflects a half-point increase. If inflation continues to drop, the bull-steepening trade will gain further momentum,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst with OANDA. 

“Bitcoin might rally significantly if this broad risk-on rally continues.  The majority of the crypto space is still skeptical of the Bitcoin rebound that started in mid-June, but momentum traders may pounce on this opportunity if Bitcoin rallies above the $25,000 level. A Bitcoin breakout could target the $28,400 level initially,” said Moya, in a note seen by Benzinga. 

Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe tweeted that the apex coin rejected resistance and expects some consolidation between the $23,200 and $23,400 levels to sustain support. He expects the trend to target the $27,000 to $28,000 levels.

The lower inflation number will “bode well” for cryptocurrencies, while the dollar index, a measure of the greenback’s strength against a basket of six other currencies, was down immediately to channel support, noted trader Justin Bennett on Twitter. At press time, the dollar index was 0.05% higher at 105.25.

The ratio of Tether (USDT) on exchanges has risen from 19.7% in early May to 42% over three months. This can be an indicator that traders took profit as prices of cryptocurrencies rose or a “sign of a 2-year high in buying power, tweeted Santiment, an on-chain and social analysis platform.

Read Next: Coinbase Stock Dives After Q2 Earnings While Claiming They're An 'All Weather Company' For Crypto Prices Cycles

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

