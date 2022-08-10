ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Estimates Coinbase Is Actually Losing $3B Per Year

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 10, 2022 12:19 AM | 2 min read
Sam Bankman-Fried Estimates Coinbase Is Actually Losing $3B Per Year

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, believes that Coinbase Global Inc’s COIN actual revenue may be different from what is presented in its earnings report.

What Happened: In a series of tweets, Bankman-Fried said that the cryptocurrency exchange’s “real revenue” from transactions was likely closer to $650 million.

“That leads to a loss of roughly $700m, plus another $400m from impairment,” he said.

“My guess is the vast majority of the expenses are coming from payroll/bonuses/etc. here.”

After accounting for stock-based compensation paid to the exchange’s 5,000 plus employees, the FTX chief estimated that Coinbase’s real net revenue was around $2.5 billion, while expenses from employee compensation and other areas were a cumulative $5.5 billion.

“It'll be interesting to see the impact of their recent headcount changes on upcoming earnings,” wrote Bankman-Fried, who estimates that the company is losing around $3 billion a year.

He also pointed to macro-sentiment that could potentially swing in Coinbase’s favour in the months to come.

“Remember: Coinbase is more sentiment-dependent than FTX! Large upside in a recovery,” he said.

Coinbase shares fell 10.55% on Tuesday after it reported revenue of $802.6 million, missing the Street estimate of $830.5 million. The stock was trading 5.45% lower after hours.

Meanwhile, the crypto market saw a 3.77% decline to $1.08 trillion over the last 24 hours. At press time, Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $22,895, down 3.5% and Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,682, down 4.8% as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Cointelegraph on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinEthereumFTXSam Bankman-FriedCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month