Interactive Brokers Touts New 'Low-Cost Way' To Access Crypto Markets At Any Time

by Renato Capelj, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 10, 2022 10:12 AM | 1 min read

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR is expanding its crypto trading capabilities.

Through an enhanced web application available from Paxos Trust Company, IBKR customers will be able to access trading of Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Litecoin LTC/USD, among others, in their Paxos accounts 24 hours and seven days a week.

Also available are alternative order types. Commissions are far lower than some competitors at $1.75 per order and 0.12-0.18% of trade value, depending on monthly volume.

Trading is available on the IBKR Trader Workstation, Client Portal, Mobile, and GlobalTrader.

“This gives our clients a simple and low-cost way to access crypto markets at any time,” said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at IBKR. “With the added ability to pre-fund accounts, our clients have greater flexibility to react to market events and manage their cryptocurrency exposure.”

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Interactive BrokersSteve SandersCryptocurrencyFintechMarkets

