ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Australia's Central Bank To Explore Potential Economic Benefits Of Digital Currency

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 9, 2022 7:51 AM | 1 min read
Australia's Central Bank To Explore Potential Economic Benefits Of Digital Currency

Australia's central bank has launched a one-year research program for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to find out the potential economic benefits it might bring.

What Happened: The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it has partnered with a government-backed industry group, the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC), for the research program for a CBDC.

The central bank said that the project would seek to identify innovative use cases and business models that the issuance of a CBDC could support.

See Also: Bitcoin Trails Ethereum In Gains: 'Insane' Relief Rally Or 'Massive Fakeout', What's Next?

It added that the research would help the bank better understand its technological, legal and regulatory considerations for a digital currency similar to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD

"The project, which is expected to take about a year to complete, will involve the development of a limited-scale CBDC pilot that will operate in a ring-fenced environment for a period of time and is intended to involve a pilot CBDC that is a real claim on the Reserve Bank," the bank said in a statement.

Interested industry participants would be invited to develop specific use cases that demonstrate how a CBDC could be used to provide innovative and value-added payment and settlement services to households and businesses, it added.

Read Next: Kevin O'Leary's Crypto Market Outlook: 'The Mega Opportunity For Bitcoin'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AustraliaBitcoinCBDCsdigital currenciesEurasiaCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month