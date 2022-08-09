ñol

Dogecoin Is So Far Ahead Of Visa's Payment Speed, It's 'Laughable,' Says Lead Developer

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 9, 2022 8:42 AM | 2 min read
Dogecoin Is So Far Ahead Of Visa's Payment Speed, It's 'Laughable,' Says Lead Developer

Timothy Stebbing, product lead at the Dogecoin Foundation, stated that Dogecoin DOGE/USD is “far ahead” of Visa Inc V in terms of payment speed.

What Happened: In a series of tweets on Monday, Stebbing said that Visa takes 24 hours to reconcile payments, while Dogecoin payments reconcile within one minute.

“So if you're talking about payment speed, Dogecoin is so far ahead of Visa that it's laughable,” he said.

In terms of approval of transaction speed, there are no guarantees that DOGE can perform the fastest, explained Stebbing.

See Also: 'I'm Mainly Supporting Doge': Elon Musk Likes Dogecoin's Memes, Dogs And Sense Of Humor

In his view, there is a better way to speed up transaction approval that doesn’t require a lightning network — one that he plans to build into the GigaWallet API so that the risk is configurable by the retailer.

These approval-of-payment mechanisms can be considered “layer 2 solutions” for the Dogecoin blockchain, but Stebbing says that DOGE’s layer 1 is “already damn fast.”

Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.071, up 1.76% over the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

