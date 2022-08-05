The domain name NFTs.com has been acquired for $15 million, making it one of the largest publicly reported domain name sales of all time.

Domainer.com and GoDaddy brokered the deal, which was facilitated by Escrow.com. It is the second largest publicly reported sale in the past few years, following the $30 million sale of Voice.com in 2019.

Jackson Elsegood, General Manager at Escrow.com, said: “The recent acquisition of NFTS.com is one of the largest web3-related transactions we’ve seen on the platform.”

The buyer and the seller of the domain name are unknown currently.

Since March 2021, the domain name has been privately registered. Prior to that, GDPR masked the domain name registrant.

Although the website's goals are still unknown, a line of text that says "Powered by DigitalArtists.com Marketplace" has been added to the landing page. This is a web-3 art portal that provides artists with services and carefully picked NFT drops.

“It was a pleasure to work with all parties involved with NFTS.com, an incredible opportunity for the buyer to acquire a category killer domain and one of, if not the best, possible.com’s in the entire web3 space," lead broker Matt Holden said.

The website is expected to be developed into a marketplace or a hub that provides NFT services because of the ties to web3 and the domain name NFTs.com.

Domain names critical to Web3 space

A domain is a huge asset and provides enormous of potential given the emergence of NFTs in recent years.

NFTs have taken the Web3 space to a new level, as they also parallelly support the metaverse economy, the P2E gaming sector, and several other aspects of the ecosystem.