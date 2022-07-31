Luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. is selling 250 exclusive diamond pendants to CryptoPunk NFT holders.
What Happened: The LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton ADR-ownedLVMUY company unveiled the “NFTiff” collection over the weekend.
Each NFT pendant will be sold for 30 Ethereum ETH/USD each, worth around $50,000 at current prices. The 250 custom-made pieces would net over $12 million if sold out.
We’re taking NFTs to the next level. Exclusive to CryptoPunks holders, NFTiff transforms your NFT into a bespoke pendant handcrafted by Tiffany & Co. artisans. You’ll also receive an additional NFT version of the pendant. Learn more: https://t.co/FJwCAxw8TN #NFTiff #TiffanyAndCo pic.twitter.com/pyKlWejHv4— Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) July 31, 2022
The luxury brand partnered with blockchain startup Chain to build the infrastructure required for the release.
The pendants will feature a combination of diamonds and gemstones encrusted in a design inspired by the CryptoPunk owner’s Punk NFT.
The collection will be available from Aug. 5 and can be redeemed by minting and purchasing NFTs offered by Tiffany. In order to make a purchase, CryptoPunk owners will have to connect their blockchain-based wallets to which they control the private keys. Punk holders will only be able to purchase a maximum of NFTs from the collection.
CryptoPunks is one of the most popular NFT collections built on the Ethereum blockchain. The 10,000 limited edition NFTs were created in 2017 and have a floor cap of $680,000 ETH as of press time.
Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,695, down 0.33% over 24 hours.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.