Finland Sells Off Seized Bitcoin Stockpile Amid Crypto Crisis: Bloomberg

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 7:47 AM | 1 min read
  • Finland has sold its hoard of confiscated Bitcoins BTC/USD, collecting less money than expected, just as the cryptocurrency market is slowing down, reported Bloomberg.
  • The Customs reported in an emailed statement that it sold 1,889.1 Bitcoins over the course of the summer through two brokers, raising €46.5 million ($47.5 million).
  • The coins had been seized in drug busts and had been legally forfeited. The stake was valued at almost $130 million at the height of the crypto boom last year, but Finland made no attempt to time the market with its sale.
  • In addition to an undetermined number of other cryptocurrencies, Finnish Customs continues to hold 90 Bitcoins that are pending a court decision for forfeiture.

