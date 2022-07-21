Finland Sells Off Seized Bitcoin Stockpile Amid Crypto Crisis: Bloomberg

- Finland has sold its hoard of confiscated Bitcoins BTC/USD, collecting less money than expected, just as the cryptocurrency market is slowing down, reported Bloomberg.
- The Customs reported in an emailed statement that it sold 1,889.1 Bitcoins over the course of the summer through two brokers, raising €46.5 million ($47.5 million).
- The coins had been seized in drug busts and had been legally forfeited. The stake was valued at almost $130 million at the height of the crypto boom last year, but Finland made no attempt to time the market with its sale.
- In addition to an undetermined number of other cryptocurrencies, Finnish Customs continues to hold 90 Bitcoins that are pending a court decision for forfeiture.
