Finland Sells Off Seized Bitcoin Stockpile Amid Crypto Crisis: Bloomberg

Finland has sold its hoard of confiscated Bitcoins BTC/USD , collecting less money than expected, just as the cryptocurrency market is slowing down, reported Bloomberg.

The Customs reported in an emailed statement that it sold 1,889.1 Bitcoins over the course of the summer through two brokers, raising €46.5 million ($47.5 million).

The coins had been seized in drug busts and had been legally forfeited. The stake was valued at almost $130 million at the height of the crypto boom last year, but Finland made no attempt to time the market with its sale.

In addition to an undetermined number of other cryptocurrencies, Finnish Customs continues to hold 90 Bitcoins that are pending a court decision for forfeiture.

