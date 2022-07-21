ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Bitcoin Sees $136M Liquidations After Tesla Reveals $963M Sale

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 21, 2022 3:48 AM | 1 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD traders saw $136 million worth of long and short positions liquidated on Wednesday.

What Happened: The leading digital asset dropped below $23,000 following a second-quarter earnings announcement from Tesla Inc TSLA saying it had sold $963 million, or 75%, of its BTC holdings.

The majority of liquidations across crypto exchanges were from traders in long positions. Over the last day, $75 million longs and $60.8 million shorts were liquidated. The single largest liquidation order took place on FTX on a BTC perpetual swap worth $2.26 million.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded a significantly large number of liquidations, with traders seeing over $124 million in liquidations over the last day, as the asset’s price surged to $1,612.

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD also saw over $5.5 million in liquidations over the same period. DOGE traded between the $0.06 and $0.07 range with sudden sharp price movements over short time frames causing the bulk of liquidations.

Price Action: At press time, BTC was trading at $22,819, down 3.9% over the last 24 hours, as per data from Benzinga Pro. ETH was trading at $1,476, down 5.7% and DOGE was trading at $0.06 down 4.8% over the same period.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumFTXCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets