by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 20, 2022 10:21 PM | 2 min read
New Dogecoin Core Update Goes Live: What You Need To Know

The new Dogecoin DOGE/USD Core1.14.6 update includes security and efficiency upgrades to the underlying blockchain.

What Happened: Dogecoin developers released the blockchain update late on Wednesday and urged all network participants to upgrade to the latest version.

The update fixes multiple security-related issues, makes changes to the existing fee structure, and incorporates several new features.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Some of the “breaking changes” include changes to the configuration of a wallet backup directory and a limit on the maximum number of addnode records. The maximum number of addnode records has been limited to 800.

The release also contains an important upgrade to DOGE’s fee mechanism — changing the recommended dust limit for all network participants from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE.

New features include improving stuck transaction detection, pruning configuration to UI and managing the number of connections without a restart.

“All Dogecoin Core users - miners, services, relay operators and wallet users - are strongly recommended to upgrade,” said Dogecoin Core developer Patrick Lodder in a Github document.

Earlier today, DOGE’s price briefly surged after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk revealed that the company had not sold any DOGE despite selling 75% of its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DOGE was trading at $0.069, up just 0.84% over 24 hours.

Photo by mk1one on Shutterstock

