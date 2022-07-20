ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Binance.US Launches Affiliate Marketing Program After Coinbase Shuts Its Own Division Down

by Shiv Juneja, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 4:40 PM | 1 min read
Binance.US Launches Affiliate Marketing Program After Coinbase Shuts Its Own Division Down

The American subset of Binance BNB/USD, Binance.US, is set to launch its affiliate marketing program.

What Happened: The Binance.US affiliate marketing program plans to incentivize and encourage content creators, entrepreneurs and social media influencers to promote and publicize Binance.US to large-scale audiences.

This initiative follows Binance.US rival Coinbase Global Inc COIN closing down its own affiliate marketing program due to the bearish conditions in the crypto market.

A Binance.US representative stated, "The program is an example of how much the firm is leaning in while competitors and peers pullback in the current market environment.” 

In recent turbulent market conditions, Binance has continued to undertake expansionary measures. Following Coinbase’s recent announcement of hiring cuts, Binance opened numerous positions for hires. 

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Binance.USCryptocurrencyNewsAfter-Hours CenterMarkets