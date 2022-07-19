ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Uniswap Matches Coinbase's Crypto Trading Volumes — Brian Armstrong Says 'Story Is More Complex'

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 19, 2022 8:22 AM | 2 min read
Uniswap Matches Coinbase's Crypto Trading Volumes — Brian Armstrong Says 'Story Is More Complex'

Trading volume on decentralized exchange (DEX) Uniswap UNI/USD nearly equals that of Coinbase Global Inc COIN.

What Happened: A Monday report from crypto market data provider Kaiko detailed how Uniswap’s market share of volume relative to Coinbase has surged from 27% to nearly 50% since January. 

 

Analysts attributed this strong shift in market structure to Ethereum ETH/USD transaction fees dropping to a two-year low.

“Uniswap’s relative increase in volumes could also be related to the growing role that DEXs play in providing liquidity for stablecoin swaps, particularly important following TerraUSD’s collapse and Tether’s continuing discount to the Dollar,” Kaiko analysts wrote in the report.

Kaiko’s director of research Clara Medalie highlighted that Uniswap’s rising trading volumes were still negligible compared to the centralized exchanges on the broader crypto market, including centralized exchanges like Binance. 

See Also: Coinbase Price Target Cut By Mizhuo: Analysts See 'Problematic Trend'

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong weighed in on Kaiko’s assessment, saying that the “story is more complex.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, COIN closed 9.07% higher on Monday.

Bitcoin BTC/USD rallied to an intra-day high $22,000 of $22,795 and Ethereum ETH/USD surged to $1,607.

Uniswap’s native token UNI rallied 10% to an intra-day high of $7.71.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Brian ArmstrongCoinbaseDecentralized ExchangesDEXUniSwapCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets