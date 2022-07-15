ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Indian Blockchain And Crypto Assets Council Dissolved By Parent Organization Amidst Market Downturn

by Shiv Juneja, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 4:33 PM | 1 min read
Indian Blockchain And Crypto Assets Council Dissolved By Parent Organization Amidst Market Downturn

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has dissolved a division, the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), according to a statement released by CoinDesk.

What Happened: The decision by IAMAI was made unanimously without consulting the BACC.

Over the past few months, Indian regulatory authorities have tightened the nation’s cryptocurrency policies. On April 1, authorities announced a 30% tax on all income generated from crypto. India then introduced a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS), charged on all individual transactions above 10,000 INR (Indian rupee), approximately $126 U.S. dollars.

The statement further clarified the decision to dissolve the BACC was caused by the IAMAI believing it to be a threat to the association’s credibility and reputation. India’s current regulatory policies and taxes disincentivize the Indian crypto sector. As India's crypto sector continues to grow and intertwine with other industries, Indian authorities may have to reconsider their current discouraging stance.

See Also: Is Bitcoin A Good Investment in 2022?

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: IndiataxCryptocurrencyNewsGlobalMarkets