Timothy Stebbing, director at the Dogecoin DOGE/USD Foundation, has been educating “non-technical” people on how to sell things with DOGE.

What Happened: In a series of tweets, Stebbing explained how he had helped a barista and a local artist accept payments in the meme-based cryptocurrency

You may have seen my tweet last week, met a local artist at the coffee shop who was putting up this original to sell and I half joking said 'sell it exclusively in Dogecoin' and he said 'why not' Caught up with him today to help create a wallet as he's non technical. #utility pic.twitter.com/Va4FasyxcF — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) July 11, 2022

“This is how easy it is to get real people to sell real things in dogecoin, when you explain that dogecoin is just money, but faster, less fees, and you have 100% ownership (and it has a funny dog on it) they are all in,” Stebbing said on Twitter.

A casual chat with a local barista in about dogecoin turned into possibly the first ever coffee bought with doge down under! Took less than 3 minutes from finding @MyDogeOfficial in the appstore to purchase, he says he's looking forward to more doge sales in the future pic.twitter.com/Vqr2VkpRHa — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) June 6, 2022

The Dogecoin developer also said that simplicity is important for mass adoption and integrating a DOGE wallet was “super easy” even on an older model of the local artist’s iPhone.

Last month, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk confirmed that The Boring Company will accept DOGE as payment.

From the crypto created as a joke to the company created as a joke, #Dogecoin and @BoringCompany are building the future together!https://t.co/33yYawHLW7 — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) July 10, 2022

Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.062, down 6.43% over the last 24 hours.