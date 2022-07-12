ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Dogecoin Foundation Director Explains Ease Of Selling 'Real Things' With DOGE

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 12, 2022 7:37 AM | 2 min read

Timothy Stebbing, director at the Dogecoin DOGE/USD Foundation, has been educating “non-technical” people on how to sell things with DOGE.

What Happened: In a series of tweets, Stebbing explained how he had helped a barista and a local artist accept payments in the meme-based cryptocurrency

“This is how easy it is to get real people to sell real things in dogecoin, when you explain that dogecoin is just money, but faster, less fees, and you have 100% ownership (and it has a funny dog on it) they are all in,” Stebbing said on Twitter.

The Dogecoin developer also said that simplicity is important for mass adoption and integrating a DOGE wallet was “super easy” even on an older model of the local artist’s iPhone.

Last month, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk confirmed that The Boring Company will accept DOGE as payment.

Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.062, down 6.43% over the last 24 hours.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinMeme CoinsCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets