ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Why Bitcoin-Linked Stock Marathon Digital Is Falling After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 7, 2022 5:41 PM | 1 min read

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company provided a Bitcoin BTC/USD production and mining update.

Marathon Digital said it produced 707 Bitcoin in the second-quarter, representing an increase of 8% year-over-year, despite significant headwinds.

The company said Bitcoin production was impacted by energization delays in Texas, maintenance to its facilities and a severe storm which caused one of its mining locations to go offline. However, year-to-date production was up 132% over the same period in the prior year.

Marathon Digital now holds 10,055 Bitcoin directly and finished the month with $88.7 million in cash and $153.7 million in total available liquidity.

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that focuses on supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem.

See Also: Why GameStop Stock Is Falling After Hours

MARA Price Action: Marathon Digital has traded between $83.45 and $5.20 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 3% in after hours at $6.80 at press time.

Photo: VIN JD from Pixabay.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingCryptocurrencySmall CapMarketsMoversTrading Ideas