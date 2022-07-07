ñol

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Buying Activity Surges To 94% On Coinbase

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 7, 2022 2:46 AM | 1 min read
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Buying Activity Surges To 94% On Coinbase

Trading activity for meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD on Coinbase Global Inc COIN was dominated by “buy orders” on Wednesday.

What Happened: According to data from Coinbase, a majority of traders on the exchange were buying SHIB over the last 24 hours.

 

 

Orderbook data shows that 94% of traders on Coinbase increased their net position in SHIB as the token traded between $0.00001029 and $0.00001059.

The average number of SHIB buys likely increased across most cryptocurrency exchanges over this period, data from IntoTheBlock indicated.

At the time of writing, the bid-ask volume imbalance metric had flipped to bullish, suggesting there were a larger number of SHIB buys across the board.

See Also: HOW TO BUY SHIBA INU COIN (SHIB)

The uptick in buying activity took place after SHIB developers announced plans to launch a new token, TREAT, that would act as a reward for upcoming additions to its ecosystem, including SHIB’s Metaverse, a Shiba Inu Collectible Card game, and a stablecoin SHI.

Price Action: At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.0001053, up 2.5% over the last 24 hours as per data from Benzinga Pro

Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $20,517, gaining 3.11% and Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,174, up 4.12% over the same period.

Photo by moxumbic on Shutterstock

