Probably Nothing? Polygon To Integrate With Web3 Smartphone After Solana Phone Makes Mobile Push

by Shiv Juneja, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 12:08 PM | 1 min read

Polygon MATIC/USD is partnering with tech company Nothing to integrate web3 into their smartphones.

What Happened: Nothing is working with Polygon to present NFTs on the Nothing Phone (1), which is set to be released on July 12. “Nothing Community Dots” is the NFT project that will involve token airdrops to Nothing’s investors. This will enable users to enjoy benefits, such as exclusive access to events and products.

As reported by CoinDesk, Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon’s co-founder, deemed this partnership to be a positive development, stating that it is “immensely encouraging to see an innovator like Nothing embrace Web3 from the get-go, enabling direct access to Web3 by working with Polygon.”

This move follows Solana’s SOL/USD announcement to develop its own web3 phone, named "Saga."

Polygon’s latest innovation in web3’s integration with modern technology looks to further its innovation, amidst a plunging crypto and NFT market.

Price Check: MATIC was trading up over 4% at $0.5173 on Wednesday, while SOL was gaining over 6% at $35.78.

