On-chain data shows that a whale sent 20 trillion Shiba Inu SHIB/USD tokens across the blockchain on Monday in what is now confirmed to be the largest SHIB transaction in history.

What Happened: According to data from blockchain explorer Etherscan, the 20 trillion SHIB was worth $210 million at the time of the transfer.

The whale sent the tokens from the crypto exchange Binance to an external wallet for a fee of $0.61.

An overview of the whale wallet shows that the anonymous holder currently has a balance of 48.7 trillion SHIB tokens in the wallet. At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001023 and the tokens were worth an estimated $497 million.

See Also: HOW TO BUY SHIBA INU COIN (SHIB)

Whale activity around SHIB has been on the rise of late. According to data from IntoTheBlock, the number of large transactions SHIB spiked 153% in the last 24 hours. The meme coin saw a total of 43 large transactions which were individually worth over $100,000 in the last day.

Price Action: At press time, SHIB was trading 4.21% lower, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $20,208 at press time, down 0.32% over the last 24 hours. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,138, down 0.70% over the same period.

Photo via Igor Faun on Shutterstock