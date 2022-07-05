Three Arrows Capital Owns NFTS From Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks And More: Report

A leading crypto lending and borrowing firm that has made headlines for declaring bankruptcy has a non-fungible token portfolio containing assets from some of the most valuable and well-known collections.

What Happened: Cryptocurrency lending and borrowing firm Three Arrows Capital, also known as 3AC, declared bankruptcy recently after it saw positions liquidated.

The firm saw major losses stemming from an investment in Terra LUNA/USD, causing a liquidity crisis, similar to ones faced by other crypto companies.

A new report using data from NFTGators on Twitter shows that the crypto lending company could hold a portfolio of valuable Etherum ETH/USD based NFTs worth over $7 million.

Included in the collection are:

1 Bored Ape Yacht Club

2 Mutant Ape Yacht Club

11 CryptoPunks

330 Art Blocks Curated

8 PEGZ

4 DeafbeefV2

3 Autoglyphs

7 Art Blocks

7 Chromie Squiggle

All together, the assets are valued at a reported $7.36 million.

Why It’s Important: In August, it was reported that 3 Arrows Capital launched a fund to buy NFTs with NFT collector Vincent Van Dough called Starry Night Capital. The fund was aiming to raise $100 million for the purchase of NFTs.

“Our thesis is simple, we believe the best way to gain exposure to the cultural paradigm shift being ushered in by NFTs is owning the top pieces from the most desired set,” Van Dough tweeted at the time.

It is unclear if the fund and assets mentioned in the report are related.

CryptoPunks have a floor price of $74,000 at the time of writing. Bored Ape Yacht Club has a floor price of $99,294 at the time of writing.

The NFTs will likely be sold off as part of the liquidation and bankruptcy process.