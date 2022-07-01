Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Network Activity Hits 7-Week High

On-chain data shows an uptick in address activity for meme coins Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: According to data from blockchain analytics tool Santiment, DOGE and SHIB have shown notable increases in network activity over the past few weeks.

Whatever your opinion may be on #Dogecoin and #ShibaInu, it appears as though they are each showing notable increases in network activity. Over the past 10 days especially, $DOGE (+32%) and $SHIB (+35%) have seen many returning network interactions. https://t.co/LDiWKEJIMg pic.twitter.com/JMjWQDzmtB — Santiment (@santimentfeed) June 29, 2022

Data shows that DOGE addresses increased 32% over the last 10 days, while SHIB addresses increased 35% over the same period.

Santiment noted that address activity for both these coins had hit a seven-week high as of June 30.

The increase in network activity is despite the meme coins trading 85% below their all-time highs. As per data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB was trading at $0.00001009 at press time, 88% lower than its peak price. Meanwhile, DOGE was trading at $0.065, 91% below its all-time high.

Industry watchers believe that the next cycle of cryptocurrency will be devoid of any meme coin hype, and as such, these assets will be non-existent over the next few years.

In May, a panel of fintech specialists predicted the death of SHIB by the year 2030. Last week, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus expressed a similar sentiment, telling his followers that DOGE may never hit $0.74 again.

