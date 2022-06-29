Chainlink Keepers, Chainlink VRF Are Going Live on Fantom Mainnet

Fantom FTM/USD announced Wednesday that Chainlink LINK/USD Keepers and Chainlink VRF (Verifiable Random Function) are live on the Fantom Mainnet.

What Happened: To further enhance the functionality and security of decentralized applications on Fantom, Chainlink Keepers and Chainlink VRF are going live on Fantom’s mainnet.

Chainlink creates, sells, and accesses oracle services that fuel hybrid smart contracts across blockchains. Chainlink VRF provides a transparent and secure RNG for Fantom developers.

The Chainlink VRF allows developers on Fantom to create decentralized applications, leveraging verifiable randomness to provide security toward the minting of NFTs, randomly elect governance participants for certain tasks and numerous other use cases for DAOs, DeFi, NFTs, and other Web3 domains.

Chainlink Keepers serves as a decentralized transaction automatic service. It permits Fantom developers to use custom triggers to automate smart contract functions.

Michael Kong, CEO at Fantom Foundation, commented on their collaboration with Chainlink.

“Chainlink is a well-regarded Oracle provider that many applications are happy to use. Their integration with Fantom has been thorough and reliable, and has proven to be the most popular Oracle provider on Fantom,” he said.

Why It’s Important: Both Chainlink Keepers and Chainlink VRF provide Fantom developers with an array of benefits. Chainlink Keepers furnish Fantom developers with increased efficiency, minimized operational overhead and reduced costs, allowing developers to create multi-feature decentralized applications at lower costs.

Furthermore, Chainlink Keepers also provides developers with decentralized execution, giving dependable, trust-minimized automation without any central point of failure.

Chainlink VRF also looks to benefit Fantom developers in a plethora of ways. Providing developers numerous random outputs in a single request, the Chainlink VRF leverages a verifiable fandom function coordinator contract that allows users, in a single transaction, to call for numerous randomized numbers.

The Chainlink VRF also provides cost-efficient randomness requests and a varying callback gas limit, thus benefiting developers in several ways.

The Last Word: Chainlink VRF benefits developers as “utilizing randomness in smart contracts is a difficult problem. Chainlink’s VRF is a reliable and tested solution that will allow developers to expand the number of dApps they can launch on Fantom,” Kong said.

