'Our Goal Is To Create A Destination That Will Be The Heart Of The Metaverse': Time Magazine Teams Up With The Sandbox

The Sandbox SAND/USD is a metaverse which utilized the SAND cryptocurrency. In 2021 the crypto reached its highest valuation and brought in investments from some incredibly well known celebrities, companies, and investors.

During its bull run, The Sandbox - a metaverse in which you can bull/sell digital real estate - saw its digital properties sell to entities like Binance, Warner Music, and Ubisoft. Celebrities like Snoop Dogg and entrepreneurs like Adrian Cheng have bought plots of digital land.

SAND is currently trading at $1.20, but its all-time high was $8.44 in November 2021. The drop-off has been huge, but not unexpected. Cryptocurrencies of all kinds, NFTs, and seemingly everything involved in that sector has taken a hit. But, recent news is giving SAND owners a reason for optimism.

Also Read: Apple Mixed Reality Headset Could Feature The Powerful M2 Chip

Time Magazine announced recently that they would be partnering with blockchain-based gaming company The Sandbox to build TIME Square in the metaverse. This is TIME’s first-ever metaverse destination. However, this is not the publication's first foray into the digital world of NFTs and Cryptocurrency.

The company launched Timepieces, which has four NFT collections, using artwork from over 40 influential artists. TIME’s president, Keith Grossman stated, “Since launching TIMEPieces in September 2021, we have focused on developing a community in Web3 that benefited from the incredible 100-year legacy and access TIME has established.”

It appears The Sandbox, SAND, and TIME all stand to gain should the project of recreating a digital and updated Manhattan go as planned.