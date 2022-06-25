EXCLUSIVE: MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Joins Benzinga Live Monday To Talk The Future Of Bitcoin

MicroStrategy MSTR CEO and long-term Bitcoin BTC/USD bull Michael Saylor is set to be interviewed at 10 a.m. EST Monday, June 27 on Benzinga Live by anchors Chris Katje and Mitch Hotch.

Saylor's History With Bitcoin: Business intelligence, mobile software and cloud-based services company Microstrategy began its investment in Bitcoin in 2020. The company's total investment in Bitcoin exceeds $4 billion, having consolidated 129,219 Bitcoin at an average price of $30,700.

Over the last month, Bitcoin's price has fallen sharply to 18-month lows and it is trading at $21,186.

Despite the turbulent market conditions, Saylor has maintained a fierce belief in Bitcoin, dispelling fears of margin calls. Microstrategy’s CEO has said the company has over-collateralized its positions and loans to prevent any threat to the company.

Saylor’s philosophy emphasises the importance of a long-term time horizon when investing in Bitcoin. Saylor has often stated that the risk-factor to Bitcoin is only imminent if an investor’s time horizon is short-term.

He has furthersaid that when Bitcoin is viewed as an asset over a multiyear time horizon, it stands as a risk-off store of value asset. He deems the current volatility of the crypto sector appropriate to the ups and downs of a healthy and normal financial market cycle.

Saylor reconfirmed that Microstrategy houses sufficient collateral if there are further drawdowns in Bitcoin. In a tweet posted June 14, Saylor said Microstrategy, given current collateral and loan sizing and future collateral options, is equipped for the price of Bitcoin to breach $3,562.

As market uncertainties heighten and prices further fall, Saylor holds confidence in Bitcoin, protecting the spirit of the token and its community. Make sure to tune in to his interview Monday, June 27.

