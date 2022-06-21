Crypto Bytes: Tuesday's Top Stories And Price Action

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $927 billion, up from $921 billion on Tuesday morning. The top gainer in the current trading session is Celsius CEL/USD, trading more than 15% higher to $0.96.

Following the company announcement that it would cut staff by 20%, BlockFi said this morning that it signed a term agreement with crypto lender and platform FTX to secure a $250 million revolving credit facility.

This agreement will provide capital that “further bolsters” BlockFi's balance sheet and platform strength, according to BlockFi CEO Zac Prince.

After its cryptocurrency failed, leaving investors with losses in the billions, South Korean prosecutors have barred Terraform Labs employees from leaving the country pending an investigation.

This follows allegations that terraform founders and the company deceived investors with their defective algorithmic coins; travel restrictions were imposed on around 15 people, including former project developers for the Anchor lending protocol.

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most popular cryptocurrency is up 5.97% in the last 24 hours, rebounding from Friday's lows of $17.7k — the coin is priced at $21,187 on Tuesday afternoon.

Let’s take a peek at some of the other top cryptos.

Ethereum ETH/USD

The popular altcoin used mainly for the purchase of NFTs remains buoyant, floating around its 52-week lows. The coin is trading at $1,149.12.

Solana SOL/USD

The “fast, secure, and scalable” coin is trading 8.76% higher in the last 24 hours, with prices hovering around $37.47 on Tuesday.

BNB BNB/USD

Binance’s native coin is trading 4.71% higher to $223.07.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD

The ever-popular altcoin is trading 12.23% higher to $0.066.