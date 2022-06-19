Cryptocurrencies Down The Most From All Time Highs, And No, It's Not DOGE Or SHIB

The recent plunge experienced in the cryptocurrency market has caused billions of dollars to flow out of the sector. As a result, the majority of cryptocurrencies are at a fraction of their values at all-time highs.

As revealed by Business Insider, 72 of the top cryptocurrencies are currently over 90% below their all-time highs.

Of these cryptocurrencies, according to Coin Gecko, the top 5 tokens, out of the top 100 cryptocurrencies, down the most from their all-time highs are:

Firstly, Flow FLOW/USD rests 97.07% below its all-time high. It is currently trading at $1.35 with a market capitalization of $1.4 billion.

Following Flow, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD sits 97.24% below its all-time high, currently trading at $120.31.

Following Bitcoin Cash, Filecoin FIL/USD sits 97.72% below its all-time high, currently trading at $5.37 with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion.

Next, Zcash ZEC/USD is down 98.87% from its all-time, currently trading at $67.19 with a market capitalization of $984 million.

Finally, Internet Computer ICP/USD sits 99.28% under its all-time high, currently trading at $5.41 with a market capitalization of $1.3 billion.