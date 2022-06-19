ñol

Cryptocurrencies Down The Most From All Time Highs, And No, It's Not DOGE Or SHIB

by Shiv Juneja, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 19, 2022 4:29 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Zcash is down 98.87% from its all-time, currently trading at $67.19.
  • Internet Computer sits 99.28% under its all-time high, currently trading at $5.41.

The recent plunge experienced in the cryptocurrency market has caused billions of dollars to flow out of the sector. As a result, the majority of cryptocurrencies are at a fraction of their values at all-time highs.

As revealed by Business Insider, 72 of the top cryptocurrencies are currently over 90% below their all-time highs.

Of these cryptocurrencies, according to Coin Gecko, the top 5 tokens, out of the top 100 cryptocurrencies, down the most from their all-time highs are:

Firstly, Flow FLOW/USD rests 97.07% below its all-time high. It is currently trading at $1.35 with a market capitalization of $1.4 billion.

Following Flow, Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD sits 97.24% below its all-time high, currently trading at $120.31.

Following Bitcoin Cash, Filecoin FIL/USD sits 97.72% below its all-time high, currently trading at $5.37 with a market capitalization of $1.2 billion.

Also Read: Elon Musk Does It Again! Endorses Dogecoin, Says He'll Keep Buying The Meme Coin

Next, Zcash ZEC/USD is down 98.87% from its all-time, currently trading at $67.19 with a market capitalization of $984 million.

Finally, Internet Computer ICP/USD sits 99.28% under its all-time high, currently trading at $5.41 with a market capitalization of $1.3 billion.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsMarkets