Celsius Token Rallies 100% Amid Short Squeeze

Short sellers of the Celsius CEL/USD token saw large-scale liquidations as the token surged on Monday.

What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CEL rallied 100% from $0.78 to an intra-day high of $1.56.

The $cel token is undergoing a HUGE short squeeze!

The massive rally was largely orchestrated by the community of CEL token holders attempting what market participants equated to a GameStop Corp. GME type of short squeeze.

The Big #CELShortSqueeze Explained:

1. Buy CEL on FTX.

2. Move tokens to MetaMask.

3. Connect to 1inch and set sell limit order at $100.

— Celsians (@CelsiansNetwork) June 19, 2022

The community planned to buy CEL on the FTX crypto exchange, move tokens to decentralized exchanges through MetaMask, and then set sell limit orders at the $100 price level.

CEL is the native token of the lending platform Celsius, which is currently in the midst of a liquidity crisis. The CEL token went into freefall shortly after the news spread.

“The biggest problem Celsius have currently seems to be their $1.5 billion position in stETH - 1 stETH is a claim on 1 ETH locked on the Beacon chain,” said GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou in a note seen by Benzinga.

“At the moment, stETH is trading at a discount of more than 5% to ETH, which raises concerns that if clients try to redeem positions, Celsius will run out of liquid funds to pay them back.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $21,133 at press time, gaining 1.9% over the last 24 hours. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading at $1,148, up 1.58% over the same period.