You Could Win A Custom Car In This Blockchain-Powered Sweepstakes Contest

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Everyone likes winning contests, and when a cool new car is the prize, who wouldn’t want to roll the dice?

MEGA Influencer group CRE8LUCK teamed up with Phoenix-based premium auto brokerage Creative Bespoke to provide a Tesla Model 3 Custom valued at $85,000 to offer in a major sweepstakes campaign.

CurrencyWorks Inc. CWRK CWRK has commissioned generative art, and is providing its blockchain, minting and technical infrastructure to enable people to enter the contest through its Motoclub.io platform.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us, as it puts the Motoclub brand in front of millions of prospective new users who are already generally familiar with tradable and collectible NFTs,” CurrencyWorks Chairman Cameron Chell said. “The exposure will also provide CurrencyWorks with additional recognition and further demonstrate that it is a provider of blockchain services helping drive ever-growing business and revenue opportunities.”

Sweepstakes are used as a marketing tool, with brands acquiring an average of more than 34% of new customers through contests, according to interactive content marketing agency Outgrow.

While Publishers Clearing House operates one of the most well-known sweepstakes contests, many other companies use them as a tool to draw consumers to their stores or brands.

CurrencyWorks Inc. partnered with Barrett-Jackson, a leader in collector car auctions, to launch Motoclub, a premier platform dedicated to the creation and sale of collectible non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on premier automobiles and memorabilia.

CRE8LUCK is a sweepstakes fashion brand that partners with celebrities and mega influencers — those with more than 1 million followers — on luxury giveaways. The company is led by reality TV stars Josh Weinstein of “90 Day Fiancé” and Don Benjamin of “America’s Next Top Model” who use their collective social media audiences of more than 15 million followers to provide brand partnerships and promotions.

The contest is open to residents of the 48 contiguous United States, including Washington, D.C., who are at least 18 years old. Entries will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. Mountain Standard Time on Aug. 25.

