ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20,000: Analyst Say 'Panic Could Be Massive,' Predicts Lower Price Target

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 18, 2022 6:52 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin is down by 33% in the last seven days. 
  • On Saturday morning, Bitcoin dropped below $20,000,

On Saturday, Bitcoin BTC/USD broke below $20,000 for the first time since December 2020. One analyst has been anticipating the breakdown and says things could get worse from here.

What Happened: The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo has been predicting that the overall cryptocurrency market will see a downfall in the coming days and Bitcoin's fall below $20,000 will trigger panic in the market.

Earlier this week, Capo said that Bitcoin had not bottomed out yet.

Earlier in April, he mentioned that Bitcoin would see 50% retracement, and the overall crypto market would fall even more.

Also Read: This Industry Expert Says Bitcoin Could Rally By Around 732%: Here's How Long That Will Take 

However, crypto trader Peter Brandt believes a retest of $20,000 could provide a relief rally for Bitcoin. 

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $19,377, down 7.5% in the last 24 hours and a whopping 33% plunge the last seven days.

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: analystBitcoinCapocollapseMarketCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets