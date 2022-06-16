ñol

Coffee And Crypto: What's The Price Of Bitcoin Thursday Morning?

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 16, 2022 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin is down 1.4% in the last 24 hours after dropping more than 3% Wednesday.
  • Let’s take a peek at some of the other top cryptos.

The worldwide cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $900.6 billion Thursday, down from $926.6 billion on Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday’s drama surrounds cryptocurrency trading firm and liquidity provider 8 Blocks Capital and its issue with Three Arrows Capital (3AC).

Danny Yuan, CEO of 8 Blocks, took to Twitter Inc TWTR on Wednesday evening to publicly allege that 3AC essentially stole $1 million of 8 Block funds to curb its own insolvency.

“Fast forward to 24 hours ago, our funds monitoring script noticed that ~1m was missing from our accounts with them. We reached out to @KyleLDavies, the Ops team on Telegram about the missing funds- no replies. We tried calling them- they were online and they didn't pick up.”

You can read the entire thread here.

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most popular cryptocurrency, is down 1.4% in the last 24 hours after dropping more than 3% Wednesday. The once $69,000 coin is priced at $21,011.73.

Let’s take a peek at some of the other top cryptos.

Ethereum ETH/USD

The popular altcoin used mainly for purchasing NFTs remains buoyant, floating around 52-week lows. The coin is trading at $1,106.31.

Solana SOL/USD

The “fast, secure, and scalable” coin is trading 6.22% higher in the last 24 hours, with prices hovering around $30.89 on Thursday.

BNB BNB/USD

Binance’s native coin is trading 0.49% higher to $214.10.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD

The ever-popular altcoin is trading 3.41% lower to $0.056.

