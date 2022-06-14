Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z Announce Free Bitcoin Academy

On June 9 it was announced the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, and billionaire business mogul/self-proclaimed greatest rapper alive - Jay-Z would be opening a Bitcoin Academy in Brooklyn, New York.

The academy is aimed to help those in financial hardship by providing free courses, devices, and data plans for residents of Marcy House, located in Brooklyn. The classes will come at zero cost to residents. They will also offer programming courses via a "Crypto Kids Camp," which is specifically for children ages 5-17, and will also be offered for free

The goal is to provide financial literacy to the community, and equip residents with the necessary tools to achieve financial independence. The Bitcoin Academy is just one example of Jay delivering on the promises he pens in songs, and in some cases, even out-doing himself.

One example comes from Jay-Z’s 2017 song "The Story of O.J." from the album "4:44":

Financial freedom my only hope

F*** livin’ rich and dying broke

I bought some artwork for one million

Two years later, that shit worth two million

Few years later, that shit worth eight million

I can't wait to give this shit to my children

Y'all think it's bougie, I'm like, it's fine

But I'm tryin' to give you a million dollars worth of game for $9.99

Jay outdid himself and offered game for free. Dorsey added during the announcement :“Education is where we start. This isn’t just about bitcoin…it’s about long-term thinking, local economies, and self-confidence.”

He added: “Courses are free to all Marcy residents, including kids. And to make it even easier we’re providing devices and data plans for all who need it.”

Jay-Z grew up in Marcy Dorsey in St. Louis. Dorsey did, however, spend time at New York University starting in 1997. The university is located in Manhattan, about 5 miles away from Marcy.

The program was made possible by personal grants from Jay-Z and Dorsey, as well as collaborations with Shawn Carter Foundation, Crypto Blockchain Plug, Black Bitcoin Billionaire, and Cash App.

