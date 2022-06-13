ñol

Ethereum 'Difficulty Bomb' Delayed: What You Need To Know

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 13, 2022 8:39 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • For context, the difficulty bomb is a code adjustment to the Ethereum blockchain.
  • Once the difficulty adjustment comes into effect, it will become far less profitable to mine Ethereum.

Core developers working on The Merge have opted to delay the deployment of the “difficulty bomb” on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain.

What Happened: In a series of updates on June 10, Ethereum developer Tim Beiko said on Twitter the development team had agreed to delay the bomb. 

For context, the difficulty bomb is a code adjustment to the Ethereum blockchain that will create a sudden increase in mining difficulty that will make it much harder and time-consuming for miners to mine ETH and earn a reward.

The difficulty bomb is meant to disincentivize Ethereum miners from producing Proof-of-Work (PoW) blocks, as the network plans to exist solely as a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chain.

See Also: PROOF OF STAKE VS PROOF OF WORK

Once the difficulty adjustment comes into effect, it will become far less profitable to mine Ethereum.

Last year, some cryptocurrency miners like Hut 8 Mining HUTWF and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd HIVE were seen making large-scale purchases of ETH mining infrastructure despite being aware of an impending transition to Proof-of-Stake that would make their efforts redundant.

With Beiko confirming that the Ethereum developers have put off deploying the difficulty bomb, Proof-of-Work ETH miners will not have to worry about decreased profitability for the next two months at least.

ETH Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETH was trading at $1,246, down 15% over the last 24 hours

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

