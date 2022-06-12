ñol

Terra's Do Kwon Denies Cashing Out $2.7B, Michaël Van De Poppe Says He Deserves Jail

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 12, 2022 10:50 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • TFL employees said that $80 million of company funds were sent to “secret wallets” every month.
  • Analyst Michaël Van De Poppe says Do Kwon should be jailed for the LUNA crash.

Terra LUNA/USD founder Do Kwon has now come on Twitter to refute allegations against him about cashing out funds from the company. 

On Thursday, TerraForm Labs (TFL) employees said that $80 million of company funds were sent to “secret wallets” every month before the LUNA collapse. 

People started talking about it on Twitter, alleging that Kwon had siphoned up to $2.7 billion over the last couple of months. A Twitter thread by @FatManTerra shared the alleged details on how Kwon managed to drain funds. 

Responding to him, Kwon said that the allegations were false, and he had not cashed out any money. 

He also said that his income over the past two years has only been a cash salary from TFL.

Further, Kwon insisted that he didn’t want to play the victim card, although adding that he experienced a major loss in the LUNA crash. 

Michaël Van De Poppe Says Kwon Deserves Jail

Talking about the LUNA collapse and the recent investigations, crypto trader and analyst Michaël Van De Poppe shared his viewpoint. In a Twitter post, he said that Terra’s founder should face prison time, as a lot of investors lost money because of his actions. 

Photo: Do Kwan, Terra site video screenshot

