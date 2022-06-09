ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall: Volatile Market Frays Investor Nerves Ahead Of Inflation Data

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 9, 2022 9:26 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Risk assets get clobbered as inflation fears haunt investors
  • Warning signs on the economy emerge says Edward Moya of OANDA
  • Bitcoin supply on exchanges sees reduction

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the red on Thursday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market cap remained nearly flat at $1.2 trillion at press time. 

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin BTC/USD -1.3% -2.2% $29,732.91
Ethereum ETH/USD -1.4% -3.8% $1,761.05
Dogecoin DOGE/USD -0.9% -5.1% $0.08
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Helium (HNT) +9.9% $11.81
Theta Network (THETA) +6.85% $1.40
Tezos (XTZ) +6.15% ​​$2.22

See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards

Why It Matters: Volatility was the order of the day Thursday, with inflation back in the limelight ahead of key consumer price index numbers on Friday. 

Risk assets were battered as jittery investors sold stocks with consumer prices expected to rise 0.7% in May and core CPI coming in 0.5% higher, according to a Reuters report.

European Central Bank policymakers signaled a 25 basis point rate hike in July on Thursday. The ECB President Christine Lagarde signaled incremental rate hikes for the Eurozone, which has set the ECB apart from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has been more aggressive on rate hikes.

OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya said the outlook is darkening and that could emerge as an argument for the Fed to pause rate hikes in September.

“Warning signs about the economy are emerging as weekly jobless claims are starting to rise, China’s COVID situation will prove troublesome for supply chains over the next couple of quarters, and as inflationary pressures broaden and show no sign of easing,” said Moya, in a note seen by Benzinga.

On the cryptocurrency side, the analyst said, “Bitcoin continues to hover around the $30,000 level as crypto traders await a key inflation report that could sway market expectations as to what the Fed may do in September. 

Justin Bennett, a trader, noted the sell-off in U.S. stocks and said we could see lower levels from cryptocurrencies.

The correlation between S&P500 and Bitcoin appears to be perfect, according to cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe. 

Correlation coefficient values range from -1 to +1, where +1 indicates a perfect correlation and -1 indicates a perfect negative correlation.

On Thursday the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed 2.4% and 2.75% lower, respectively. At press time S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures traded 0.07% and 0.09% higher.

There are fewer BTC on exchanges today than in more than four years, according to chartist Ali Martinez.

A decline in the number of coins available on exchanges could indicate low amounts available for sale and an increase in hodling activity by investors. 

Read Next: Russia's New Crypto Bill Could Ban Bitcoin (BTC) Payments

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoindogecoinEthereumCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarketsMoversTrading Ideas