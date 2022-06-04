This African Country Wants To Give Bitcoin Miners Access To Geothermal Power

Kenya’s largest producer of electricity company, KenGen, has asked Bitcoin BTC/USD miners to buy its excess renewable power capacity.

The company has 86% of its energy generated from renewable sources, primarily geothermal from pockets of ground source heat in the Great Rift Valley.

KenGen has space in Olkaria, Naivasha, 123 km from the capital Nairobi, near its flagship geothermal power station. The company is suggesting the land could be rented to Bitcoin miners.

However, despite offering to establish crypto mining facilities in Kenya, no Bitcoin miners have shown any interest so far.

KenGen is currently running at a maximum generating capacity of 863 MW after installing another geothermal power plant in April, according to Kenyan financial news outlet Capital FM.

One potential benefit to Bitcoin miners is that KenGen can increase miners’ environmental sustainability, which has come under great scrutiny around the globe.

Mining consumes 119.5 Terrawatt hours (TWh) per year, more than the entire country of the Netherlands, according to CBECI. Only 31 countries consume more energy.

The Kenyan government could also enjoy more significant revenue through fees from miners and even taxes.