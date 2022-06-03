Crypto Bull Society Unveils New Community-Controlled Leadership: Floki, Drover, DocDollas, Chris

The 4k NFT collection, Crypto Bull Society (CBS), unveiled this week its new community-controlled leadership team. This new leadership team includes Floki, Drover, DocDollas and Chris, four of the community's foundational members.

“Crypto Bull Society is truly one of a kind,” said Chris in a statement. “Not only are we one of the world’s first true 4K NFT collections, but we’re also run by the community itself. Less than one percent of NFT collections are community-led, and we’re proud to be one of them.”

Bursting onto the NFT scene late last year, the Crypto Bull Society has quickly gained a following with its high-res crypto artwork, painted by the celebrated 3D artist Gal Yosef, and boasts more than 225,899 members worldwide.

While it is rare for NFT collections to be led by their users, the change in management is not entirely unexpected. Following months of explosive gains at launch, community growth began to flounder at the start of the year. Fed up with continued empty promises from its founder, CBS’s newly minted leaders devised and launched a plan to take control of the community.

In the announcement, the new CBS team also revealed its new community roadmap and a series of partnerships and collaborations with the international creative agency Lunch Money LA, 21 Savage manager Jamal “Meezy” Weathers, and the universal crypto platform Nametag.

The New Founders Of The Crypto Bull Society

Below are the four new leaders of CBS.

Floki

Floki is the Founder & Architect of The Prime Cuts, an official partner of the Crypto Bull Society. A former leader in two of the world’s pre-eminent professional service firms, he serves as a global finance executive and Senior Leader to one of the world’s largest banks, spanning over 100 markets.

DocDollars

Esteemed mogul, entrepreneur, Director of cultivation and innovation for Praetorian Global; DocDollars has been a leader in the cannabis industry for more than 20 years. He manages a network of highly esteemed relationships in many sectors, including music, film, influencers, etc.

Drover

Founder, Chairman of the Board, entrepreneur, civil engineer, principal investor, and CEO of a successful real estate development firm for over 25 years; Drover is a man of many hats. Set to make a big debut in the tech industry with a new app called NAME, he currently serves as the Principal of an international cattle, agricultural, and feed business.

Chris

An accomplished business strategist and leader, Chris has over a decade’s worth of experience scaling Fortune 100 companies and startup tech brands. He is also the founder of the successful philanthropic eyewear brand X.