Why Elon Musk's Brother Doesn't Discuss His Crypto Project With The Tesla CEO

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk launched a blockchain-based philanthropic organization in December — but the younger Musk sibling revealed that he hasn’t discussed the crypto project with his brother.

What Happened: In an interview with CoinDesk earlier this week, Kimbal Musk explained how his decentralized autonomous organization, the Big Green DAO, allowed non-profits to control where their funding goes.

Donors can buy voting power by contributing at least 1 Ethereum ETH/USD to the DAO.

“They are required to give a minimum of 20% and a maximum of 30% of the treasury per quarter to other nonprofits. [So with a $1 million treasury, they’d be required to give away $200,000.] And if they don’t like the way the DAO is working, there is no requirement to stay in the DAO. They can leave at any time,” Kimbal told CoinDesk.

The DAO has already dispersed $300,000 in the first quarter of the year to 10 non-profit organizations, with $2.9 million still available for donation.

When asked whether he had discussed his crypto-centric project with his brother Elon Musk, Kimbal said he hadn’t.

“I'm just very careful to stay out of my brother's... Because he is such a high-profile guy, I think it's better for him to figure that out himself,” said Kimbal. “And whenever I cough in that direction, people would take it seriously. So honestly, I really haven’t.”

Photo by Wikiupdate1019 on Shutterstock