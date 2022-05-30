Bitcoin and Ethereum rallied sharply at press time on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap spiked 7.5% to $1.3 trillion.
|Coin
|24-hour
|7-day
|Price
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|7.8%
|8.4%
|$31,653.45
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|10.3%
|0.6%
|$1,993.84
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|6.5%
|5.2%
|$0.09
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour % Change (+/-)
|Price
|WAVES (WAVES)
|+75.6%
|$7.72
|Axie Infinity (DCR)
|+47%
|$26.92
|Helium (HNT)
|+27.9%
|$9.38
See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards
Why It Matters: The apex coin traded over $31,000, while Ethereum, the second-largest coin by market cap, traded just below the psychologically important $2,000 level at press time. During intraday trading, BTC and ETH touched $31,949.63 and $2,005.49, respectively.
The gains seen in stocks last week appear to be permeating to cryptocurrencies. At press time, the S&P and Nasdaq futures traded 0.1% and 0.4% higher, respectively.
Risk assets like stocks could get a boost this week as China begins reopening the country due to a drop in COVID-19 cases. Both Beijing and Shanghai are easing restrictions, reported Voice of America.
Cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett noted that Bitcoin and the S&P 500 have been positively correlated for some time now. He tweeted that while the S&P had an impressive rally last week, Bitcoin was “still sleeping.”
“Looks like [Bitcoin] is about to play catch-up. This would put it in the mid $30k range at current S&P levels.”
$BTC has been positively correlated with the S&P 500 for some time now.— Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) May 30, 2022
The S&P had an impressive rally last week while #Bitcoin was still sleeping.
Looks like #BTC is about to play catch-up. This would put it in the mid $30k range at current S&P levels. $SPY $SPX pic.twitter.com/3TrZdNVZsm
Investor sentiment, as measured by Alternative.me’s “Crypto Fear & Greed Index,” still remains weak. The index flashed “Extreme Fear” at press time and had a value of 16. However, it has improved over last week when it stood at 12.
The "Crypto Fear & Greed Index" By Alternative.me
Old hands have reduced their Bitcoin spending behavior, said chartist Ali Martinez, citing an on-chain metric known as entity-adjusted dormancy flow.
The entity-adjusted dormancy flow is a variation of dormancy, which is a marker of a coin’s lifespan. Analysts use these measures to call out market bottoms and explore long-term market trends.
“A dormancy value of 250K or lower, suggests [Bitcoin] is in a good historical buy zone,” tweeted the chartist.
Martinez said that Bitcoin dormancy value is hovering below 250,000 for the past 6 months and this is a “buy the dip” hint.
Entity-Adjusted Dormancy Flow shows that old hands have reduced their $BTC spending behavior. A dormancy value of 250K or lower, suggests #BTC is in a good historical buy zone.#Bitcoin dormancy value has been hovering below 250K for the past 6 months, hinting "buy the dip." pic.twitter.com/xXGRY5vcEo— Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) May 30, 2022
Meanwhile, Bitcoin on-chain activity, which plateaued in September has yet to pick up pace. Glassnode said in a recent note that the Hodler class are the only ones that remain.
The on-chain analysis firm noted that after the Terra (LUNA) meltdown entities holding less than 100 BTC soaked up coin volume sold in distress by the Luna Foundation Guard.
“Alongside a majority of long-term holders, an increasingly large volume of BTC appears HODLed and acquired at these lower prices. This trend, unless disrupted, can be expected to propel Long-Term Holder supply above its ATH over the coming months,” said Glassnode, in a note seen by Benzinga.
Meanwhile, over the long Memorial Day weekend, the beleaguered Terra project attempted a resurrection as it launched a new blockchain and airdropped LUNA 2.0 tokens to holders.
Terra now represents the 2.0 version of the token and is up 60.6% at $9.32, while Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.5% higher at 0.000123 at press time.
Read Next: Massive Losses? Not For These Funds Which Made Millions On Their Terra (LUNA) Investment
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.