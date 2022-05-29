41M DOGE Transferred In One Go As Dogecoin Trades Higher

Over 40 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD were moved from an unknown address to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier on Sunday.

What Happened: The transaction processed on Sunday moved over 40.6 million DOGE from an unknown address to an unknown wallet for a total transfer value of over $3.3 million as of press time, according to transaction tracking service Clank.

This transaction was preceded by a 90 million Dogecoin transaction on Friday, which saw coins being moved from an unknown address to an unknown wallet.

Dogecoin's on-chain activity has finally returned to its relatively normal levels after multiple events caused it to show a higher than normal level of activity for an extended period — first when Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk announced his plan to purchase social media giant Twitter Inc. TWTR and the recent collapse of smart contract cryptocurrency Terra LUNA/USD and its TerraUSD UST/USD native stablecoin.

DOGE Price Action: As of press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08212 after seeing its price increase by 0.3% over the last 24 hours.