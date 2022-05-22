QQQ
Majority Of Dogecoin Investors Are Still In Profit Despite 90% Drop: Here's How

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 22, 2022 12:17 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin has lost about 90% of its value from the ATH.
  • 53% of DOGE investors are still in profit. 

The price of Dogecoin DOGE/USD has been plummeting since it hit its peak in 2021. At the time of writing, it was trading at $0.08531, dropping almost 4% in the last seven days. 

Dogecoin has experienced one of the worst declines in the crypto's history, falling by almost 90% from its all-time high of $0.7376 set on May 8, 2021.
Also Read: After Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk Calls Dogecoin Creator 'Wise'

However, a majority of investors in the meme coin still have their heads above water. According to IntoTheBlock data, 53% of all investors are still in profit.

IntoTheBlock also indicates that Onchain signals are bearish for DOGE, including net network growth and large transactions. Meanwhile, derivatives activity is showing a bullish sign, with positive futures market momentum.

Compared to this, only 51% of Bitcoin BTC/USD investors are in profit. On the other hand, Ethereum ETH/USD  is still seeing 59% of investors in profit. 

 

