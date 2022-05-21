Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says He's No Longer A Billionaire

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain, recently said on a Twitter post that he is no longer a billionaire.
Last year, 28-year-old Buterin became the world’s youngest crypto billionaire, as Ethereum had a market capitalization of $376 billion during that time.
(btw btw I'm not a billionaire anymore)— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 20, 2022
People started reacting on Buterin's tweet.
Will wake up bearish so ETH pumps and you can be a billionaire again— sassal.eth (@sassal0x) May 21, 2022
I got you Vitalik don't worry
Buterin, who created Ethereum in 2014, owns a digital wallet that contained holdings worth about $1.5 billion in November 2021.
Earlier, he suggested that he’d welcome lower prices of digital coins, saying people who are deep into crypto would accept a bear market.
He previously said that he faces a contradiction between wanting his blockchain to be more of a Bitcoin BTC/USD system and realizing what it will take to get there.
During the pandemic, Buterin sent Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and other crypto donations he received to various charities, including 50 trillion SHIB, around $1.2 billion at the time, to the India Covid Crypto Relief Fund.
He later burned about 90% of his remaining SHIB tokens. Buterin said that doing so required a set of complex procedures to access and send the SHIB tokens.
