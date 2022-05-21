QQQ
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Says He's No Longer A Billionaire

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 21, 2022 8:15 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Vitalik Buterin created Ethereum in 2014.
  • During Covid, Buterin sent SHIB and other crypto donations he received to various charities.

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain,  recently said on a Twitter post that he is no longer a billionaire. 

Last year, 28-year-old Buterin became the world’s youngest crypto billionaire, as Ethereum had a market capitalization of $376 billion during that time. 

People started reacting on Buterin's tweet. 

Buterin, who created Ethereum in 2014, owns a digital wallet that contained holdings worth about $1.5 billion in November 2021. 

Earlier, he suggested that he’d welcome lower prices of digital coins, saying people who are deep into crypto would accept a bear market.

He previously said that he faces a contradiction between wanting his blockchain to be more of a Bitcoin BTC/USD system and realizing what it will take to get there.

During the pandemic, Buterin sent Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and other crypto donations he received to various charities, including 50 trillion SHIB, around $1.2 billion at the time, to the India Covid Crypto Relief Fund.

He later burned about 90% of his remaining SHIB tokens. Buterin said that doing so required a set of complex procedures to access and send the SHIB tokens. 

