Why Bitcoin-, Ethereum- And Litecoin-Related Stock Applied Blockchain Is Skyrocketing Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 3:02 PM | 1 min read

Applied Blockchain Inc APLD shares are trading higher by 22.33% at $3.78 after the company's CEO Wes Cummins reported the purchase of 391,474 shares at an average price of $2.38 per share in a Form 4 filing on Thursday.

Applied Blockchain shares were halted Friday morning at 9:33 a.m. for a volatility trading pause. Trading was resumed at 9:38 a.m., with shares seeing a session high of $4.25.

Applied Blockchain is an Ethereum and altcoin mining company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Applied Blockchain has a 52-week high of $34.20 and a 52-week low of $1.73.

