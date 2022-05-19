Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD is up 6.62% at $2.69. Trading volume for this coin is 57.30 million, which is 41.9% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $603,095,866.00. Circulating Supply: 224,070,070.31 Max Supply: 264,191,488.80

is up 6.62% at $2.69. Trading volume for this coin is 57.30 million, which is 41.9% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SNX's estimated market cap is $603,095,866.00. 224,070,070.31 264,191,488.80 Klaytn KLAY/USD is up 6.51% at $0.44. Klaytn's current trading volume totals $79.40 million, a 39.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY's estimated market cap is $1,230,324,366.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 2,829,379,730.60 Max Supply: Not Available

is up 6.51% at $0.44. Klaytn's current trading volume totals $79.40 million, a 39.2% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KLAY's estimated market cap is $1,230,324,366.00 as of today. 2,829,379,730.60 Not Available Litecoin LTC/USD increased by 6.17% to $71.23. Trading volume for this coin is 725.54 million, which is 18.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LTC's estimated market cap is $5,019,279,771.00. Circulating Supply: 70,319,420.73 Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

increased by 6.17% to $71.23. Trading volume for this coin is 725.54 million, which is 18.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LTC's estimated market cap is $5,019,279,771.00. 70,319,420.73 84,000,000.00 Gala GALA/USD is up 5.94% at $0.08. Trading volume for this coin is 260.83 million, which is 54.27% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 636,395,806.00. Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32 Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

is up 5.94% at $0.08. Trading volume for this coin is 260.83 million, which is 54.27% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 636,395,806.00. 7,542,496,572.32 50,000,000,000.00 Cosmos Hub ATOM/USD rose 5.77% to $10.81 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos Hub's current trading volume totals $278.93 million, a 55.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,167,638,502.00. Circulating Supply: 292,586,163.83 Max Supply: Not Available

rose 5.77% to $10.81 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos Hub's current trading volume totals $278.93 million, a 55.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 3,167,638,502.00. 292,586,163.83 Not Available eCash XEC/USD rose 5.74% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.10 million, which is 71.96% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 909,033,349.00. Circulating Supply: 19,063,479,673,313.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

rose 5.74% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.10 million, which is 71.96% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 909,033,349.00. 19,063,479,673,313.00 21,000,000,000,000.00 Harmony ONE/USD rose 5.18% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Harmony's current trading volume totals $46.66 million, a 49.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 564,737,804.00. Circulating Supply: 12,069,682,900.00 Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

LOSERS

IOTA MIOTA/USD declined by 4.06% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 40.37 million, which is 17.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $946,785,204.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 4.06% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 40.37 million, which is 17.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MIOTA's estimated market cap is $946,785,204.00 as of today. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Maker MKR/USD declined by 3.77% to $1427.71 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $107.49 million, which is 28.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,289,568,099.00. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

declined by 3.77% to $1427.71 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $107.49 million, which is 28.79% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,289,568,099.00. 901,310.95 1,005,577.00 Axie Infinity AXS/USD declined by 3.25% to $21.29 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 389.35 million, which is 2.26% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $1,701,083,511.00. Circulating Supply: 79,926,649.97 Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

declined by 3.25% to $21.29 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 389.35 million, which is 2.26% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $1,701,083,511.00. 79,926,649.97 270,000,000.00 Chiliz CHZ/USD fell 2.93% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Chiliz's current trading volume totals $202.57 million, a 13.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CHZ's estimated market cap is $650,150,755.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00 Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00

fell 2.93% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. Chiliz's current trading volume totals $202.57 million, a 13.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CHZ's estimated market cap is $650,150,755.00 as of today. 5,344,064,580.00 8,888,888,888.00 DeFiChain DFI/USD declined by 1.79% to $2.85 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $27.54 million, which is 91.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DFI's estimated market cap is $1,481,930,820.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 520,329,685.60 Max Supply: Not Available

declined by 1.79% to $2.85 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $27.54 million, which is 91.08% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DFI's estimated market cap is $1,481,930,820.00 as of today. 520,329,685.60 Not Available The Graph GRT/USD declined by 1.15% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 97.64 million, which is 43.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,113,563,802.00. Circulating Supply: 6,929,620,630.00 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

declined by 1.15% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 97.64 million, which is 43.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 1,113,563,802.00. 6,929,620,630.00 10,000,000,000.00 Elrond EGLD/USD declined by 1.1% to $92.8 over the past 24 hours. Elrond's current trading volume totals $64.72 million, a 53.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $EGLD's estimated market cap is $2,075,887,130.00. Circulating Supply: 22,368,934.00 Max Supply: Not Available

