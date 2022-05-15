QQQ
1B Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 48 Hours, Whale Acquires 110 Billion SHIB

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 15, 2022 10:35 AM | 1 min read

In a Twitter post, @shibburn mentioned that the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD community had transferred 948.6 million SHIB to dead wallets.

Whales continue to accumulate SHIB in recent transactions.

According to WhaleStats, a large Ethereum investor, whose wallet is titled "BlueWhale0073", has purchased over $1.4 million in SHIB – that's over 109 billion of the meme coins.

Last month, close to 20 billion SHIB worth over $455,000 were destroyed after the Burn Portal was launched on April 23. 

