1B Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 48 Hours, Whale Acquires 110 Billion SHIB

In a Twitter post, @shibburn mentioned that the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD community had transferred 948.6 million SHIB to dead wallets.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 607,530,847 $SHIB tokens burned and 12 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) May 13, 2022

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 341,113,385 $SHIB tokens burned and 25 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) May 14, 2022

Also Read: Shiba Inu Community to Get Ownership Stake In Fast-Food Joint Welly

Whales continue to accumulate SHIB in recent transactions.

According to WhaleStats, a large Ethereum investor, whose wallet is titled "BlueWhale0073", has purchased over $1.4 million in SHIB – that's over 109 billion of the meme coins.

Last month, close to 20 billion SHIB worth over $455,000 were destroyed after the Burn Portal was launched on April 23.