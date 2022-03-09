Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 8, 2022 10:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has predicted that U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrency will mark the downfall for the asset class.

What Happened: In a tweet on Wednesday, Kiyosaki told his 1.8 million Twitter followers that he expects all cryptocurrencies to be seized and folded into “government crypto” following an executive order to regulate digital assets.

Others pointed out that, only six hours earlier, Kiyosaki himself had recommended saving Bitcoin in addition to gold, silver and guns.

The author has been a long-term advocate of cryptocurrency and has often recommended buying Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as a hedge against inflation.

What Else: Earlier this week, a White House anchor confirmed that the Biden administration was set to release an executive order that will see U.S. federal agencies create a framework for regulating crypto assets.

It is expected to come into effect before the end of this week and will examine the “risks and opportunities” posed by cryptocurrencies.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $39,290, gaining 2.43% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations Politics Markets General

Related Articles

AMC Chief Says There Has Been 'Immediate Benefit' To Business From Enabling Crypto Payments

AMC Chief Says There Has Been 'Immediate Benefit' To Business From Enabling Crypto Payments

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron said that the movie theater chain has already seen a benefit from accepting cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin ( read more
Bitcoin Hits New All-Time Highs Against Russian Ruble

Bitcoin Hits New All-Time Highs Against Russian Ruble

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the $39,000 mark as of early Tuesday but continued to touch new all-time highs against the Russian Ruble. read more
This Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Company Is Employing Intel's 'High-Performance' Chips To Boost Efficiency

This Bitcoin, Ethereum Mining Company Is Employing Intel's 'High-Performance' Chips To Boost Efficiency

Hive Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE), a company that mines Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and other cryptocurrencies read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lose More Sheen As Russia-Ukraine Talks Make Little Progress — Is Crypto Back To Behaving Like A Risky Asset?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lose More Sheen As Russia-Ukraine Talks Make Little Progress — Is Crypto Back To Behaving Like A Risky Asset?

Major coins traded in the red on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.7% to $1.7 trillion at press time, with the risk appetite getting whacked by limited advancement in talks between Russia and Ukraine. read more