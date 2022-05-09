Why Bitcoin SV Is Getting Hammered Today

Shares of several popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin SV BSV/USD, are trading lower in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD. The weakness for cryptos is in sympathy with the overall stock market as traders continue to digest last Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement.

Cryptocurrencies have been seen by some investors as a speculative hedge against inflation and the Fed's plans to curb inflation could weigh on the broader cryptocurrency sector.

The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5% on Wednesday to a new range of between 0.75% and 1.0%, its first rate hike of at least half a percentage point in more than 20 years.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin SV is trading lower by 9.71% to the $62.00-level Monday afternoon. Dogecoin is also lower by 28.85% over the trailing month amid ongoing weakness in the broader cryptocurrency market.

