Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Accepted At 455M WordPress Websites

A newly created plugin will enable over 455 million WordPress websites to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

What Happened: According to an update from Dogecoin Foundation member DogeDesigner on Twitter, a free plugin created by the developer “inevitable360” is now available for download.

Over 455 Million WordPress Websites can now accept #Dogecoin using the WooCommerce plugin "Easy Dogecoin Gateway" developed by @inevitable360



The free plugin is now available for download on the official WordPress directory: https://t.co/Wm3cYaYBZW pic.twitter.com/Rs2pZqpmBH — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 6, 2022

The Easy Dogecoin Gateway plugin will let any WordPress website accept DOGE payments without the need of a third party.

“Accept Dogecoin Payments simply by using your Dogecoin Address without the need of any third-party payment processor, banks, or extra fees,” read the application’s description.

“Your store, your wallet, your Doge.”

The plugin also uses the Google API to generate QR codes and the CoinGecko API to convert fiat into Dogecoin's current price.

Why It Matters: Of late, several independent developers have brought to life more use cases for DOGE. These include Dogecoin wallets and DOGE tipping services that can be easily integrated with smartphones and browsers.

Last month, the MyDoge wallet tipped the Dogecoin Foundation 1 million DOGE worth $140,000 with the goal of increasing the adoption of the meme-based cryptocurrency.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DOGE was trading at $0.12, down 3.7% over 24 hours.